Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 675,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

