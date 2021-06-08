Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,529 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

JCI opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.