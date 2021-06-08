REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

Shares of REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.