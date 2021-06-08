The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

