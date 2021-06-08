Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

ATO opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

