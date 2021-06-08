Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

