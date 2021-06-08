Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $375.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00477898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

