Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.72 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,597,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 469,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

COP stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.