BancorpSouth Bank Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

