Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.02 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

