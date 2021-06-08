Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 7,203 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

