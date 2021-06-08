Maryland Capital Management Has $428,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.14. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

