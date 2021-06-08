CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.32. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.