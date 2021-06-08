Swiss National Bank Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

