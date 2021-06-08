River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

