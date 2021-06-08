Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AIMC stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,122,907. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

