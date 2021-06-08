River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

