Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

