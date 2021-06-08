River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

