Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NYSE:AON opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.74.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

