Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

