Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.08. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

