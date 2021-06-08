2,850 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 870.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

