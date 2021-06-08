Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5,439.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.