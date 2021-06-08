Enzyme 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.42 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $151.67 or 0.00458996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $271.91 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00027149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00987555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.40 or 0.09951322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051903 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

