Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $652,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

