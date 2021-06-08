Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Cut by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.73 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.