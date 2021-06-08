Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $103.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.