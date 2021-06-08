Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

