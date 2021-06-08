Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,428,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $324.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.