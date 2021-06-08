Bank of America Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

