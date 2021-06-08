Transat A.T. (TRZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.77) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million.

TSE TRZ opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$190.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.81.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

