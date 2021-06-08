Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

