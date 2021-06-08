First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000.

VBK opened at $278.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.69 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

