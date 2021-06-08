AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.