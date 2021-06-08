Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.