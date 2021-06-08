Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in APA by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in APA by 737.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

