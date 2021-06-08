Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

