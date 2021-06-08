Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) PT at $406.35

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,915,255 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $356.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

