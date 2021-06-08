Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) PT at $406.35

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.35.
A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,915,255 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $356.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.64.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
