Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $196,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

