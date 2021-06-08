iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.