Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $86,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.49. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.