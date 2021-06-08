4,608 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.