BancorpSouth Bank Takes $214,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

MSI stock opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.