Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

