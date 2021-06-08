Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.66.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.03. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.