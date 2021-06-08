Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.10. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.