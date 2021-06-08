Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 104.43

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 114.20 ($1.49).

A number of analysts have commented on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Senior alerts:

SNR stock opened at GBX 153.90 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £645.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.66.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.