Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $16.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

