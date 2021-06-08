NuShares Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $695,623.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00027806 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,613,012 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,962,842 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

